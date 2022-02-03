When the economy shut down in 2020, Illinois pig farmers were left with no market for their animals. Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey tells Steve Alexander the producers were faced with heartbreaking decisions. 2021 saw restaurants, schools and institutional customers return, and pork producers have been able to recover, but labor issues — both on farm and at processing plants — continue to create supply chain slowdowns.
Illinois pork producers rebound after a rough 2020
Pork producers demonstrate a key quality to being a farmer: resiliency.