Combine fires cause over $20 million damage each year, injure 40 to 50 people, and occasionally kills. Fire officials say combine fires are a mostly preventable tragedy, but in the rush to harvest, safeguards such as regular inspections and cleaning sometimes don’t happen. As part of National Farm Safety and Health Week, Nexstar Media’s Linsey Tobin, a reporter at WHBF-TV in the Quad Cities, talks about the day her father’s combine went up in flames on the family farm in Iowa.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction