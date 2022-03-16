For Illinois high school winter sports teams competing in everything from basketball to bowling, the trophies have been handed out. But Saturday, March 19th, the statewide ProStart Invitational involves teams from several qualifying schools who compete with knives. It’s sponsored by the Illinois Restaurant Association and president and CEO Sam Toia tells Steve Alexander the winners of both a Top Chef-type cooking competition, and a restaurant management challenge, go on to the national competition in Washington, D.C., in May.

