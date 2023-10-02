Until October 31st, high school students in Illinois can enter the “Create-a-Crunch” essay contest for the chance to win, and design, a cereal box with their school’s name and mascot on it. The Illinois Manufacturers Association and Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation, a private label food manufacturer in Illinois and Missouri that started celebrity cereals more than 20 years ago with Flutie Flakes, are sponsoring the contest. In the audio clip below, Gilster-Mary Lee CEO Tom Welge tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that the winner will work with cereal designers at Gilster-Mary Lee to create their cereal and box design. Gilster-Mary Lee will deliver 2,500 boxes of cereal, which the school can sell or distribute as it wishes. This is the second year for the contest. Last year’s winner was a student at Red Bud High School in southern Illinois. Welge says this year’s essay topic is A.I., and its potential in manufacturing, as well as what concerns A.I. brings with it. To enter, send the essay to createacrunch@gilstermarylee.com.

