Yes, Melissa McCarthy qualifies as a farm girl. Born in Plainfield, Illinois, she grew up just outside town on her family’s corn and soybean farm. While she was among the celebrities pitching all sorts of products, game watchers in several Illinois TV markets outside Chicago may have seen a commercial sponsored by Illinois Farm Families. It carried the message: “We are the 96 percent.” The IFF coalition, which includes organizations representing all of the crop and livestock producers in the state, wants to dispel the myth that a large percentage of farms in Illinois are “corporate-owned.” In fact, the IFF says 96% of the farms in Illinois are family-owned and operated. Marty Marr, past president of Illinois Corn tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below how farmers take their jobs seriously and are great stewards of the land and livestock. The ad that ran during the Super Bowl is the first of five that will air throughout the year.

