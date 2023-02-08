“Take what you need, leave what you can,” is the motto for Chicago’s Love Fridges. Three years after being started as a way to nourish our communities through mutual aid, there are 23 Love Fridges scattered from north to south across Chicago. The organization says the stand-alone refrigerators and pantries are powered by kindness, generosity, and most importantly, love. It notes that with food insecurity at an all-time high, keeping our communities fed is now more important than ever. Joining in that effort is Illinois Farm Families, and partner organizations that represent Illinois corn, soybean and grain farmers, as well as dairy and livestock producers. NW Illinois cattle rancher and corn farmer Ellen Rahn tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below about the farmers’ efforts to help.

