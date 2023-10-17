That iconic line was a fellow diner’s response to a meal-stopping outburst by Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally.” The scene was filmed in Katz’s, a Jewish deli in Manhattan, and the line is the title of an exhibition coming to the Chicago area. Beginning October 22, the Illinois Holocaust Museum is hosting “I’ll Have What She’s Having — the Jewish Deli.” In the audio clip below, Arielle Weininger, the curator of exhibitions at the museum, shares with WGN’s Steve Alexander how the deli played a critical role for Jewish immigrants and Holocaust survivors in Chicago, and many of the delis still in business decades later were started by survivors.

