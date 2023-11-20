For Kellie O'Connell, CEO of Chicago's Nourishing Hope, it isn't "if" she had a million dollars. Nourishing Hope was given the first-ever Northern Trust Foundation Anchor Award of one million dollars.

“If I had a Million Dollars,” the 1988 hit song by Bare Naked Ladies, offered some thoughts about how to spend a million dollars. In the audio clip below, Kellie O’Connell, CEO of Nourishing Hope, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that the million dollar award from Northern Trust Foundation will be spent on extending the food pantry and social services agency’s reach, especially to Chicagoans in the 16-24 age group.