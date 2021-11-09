Hunger takes no holiday

Meals on Wheels Chicago and Buona Beef launch campaign to feed the needy

Buona Beef and Meals on Wheels Chicago launch a fundraiser for holiday meals. (Image from Buona Beef)

Meals on Wheels Chicago saw demand for its food delivery skyrocket during the pandemic — up nearly 70% — and it hasn’t let up. Shannon Murphy of Meals on Wheels Chicago talks with Steve Alexander about the massive undertaking of delivering 100,000 meals per week to Chicago seniors and people with disabilities. It costs a lot of money and Meals on Wheels Chicago relies on donations. 11/9 and 11/10, Buona Beef is donating one delivered meal for every Italian beef sandwich purchased at any of its 25 locations.

