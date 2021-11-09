Meals on Wheels Chicago saw demand for its food delivery skyrocket during the pandemic — up nearly 70% — and it hasn’t let up. Shannon Murphy of Meals on Wheels Chicago talks with Steve Alexander about the massive undertaking of delivering 100,000 meals per week to Chicago seniors and people with disabilities. It costs a lot of money and Meals on Wheels Chicago relies on donations. 11/9 and 11/10, Buona Beef is donating one delivered meal for every Italian beef sandwich purchased at any of its 25 locations.
Hunger takes no holiday
Meals on Wheels Chicago and Buona Beef launch campaign to feed the needy