The Lactalis Group, a family-owned French dairy company founded in 1933, does over $26 billion in business across 94 countries with about 85,500 employees. Just over a year ago, its U.S. division was divided into four units, and Lactalis Heritage Dairy was born. In the audio clip below, CEO Peter Cotter tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about LHD’s plans to grow its corporate headquarters, raise the visibility of the corporate brand, and source new talent from Chicago’s diverse workforce. While you may not know the Lactalis name, its consumer brands are iconic, including Kraft, Cracker Barrel, Siggi’s, President and many more. Welcome to Chicago, Lactalis Heritage Dairy!

