Can you? Should you? How do you? Those are all questions you’ll want to get answers to if you’re considering raising chickens in your backyard. Brooke Bestwina, who owns The Feed Store in Summit, Illinois, has all the answers and shares some of them with WGN’s Steve Alexander.
Egg prices are over 30% higher than a year ago and many people are interested in raising their own hens in their backyards. It isn't for everybody, but the rewards for those who do it successfully are many. Not only eggs (one per day per hen, on average) but getting to know hens and their personalities. (Yes! The experts say they have great personalities and are more fun to watch than TV.)