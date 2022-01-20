Coffee drinkers often shun decaf because of an unpleasant after taste. But Metropolis Coffee CEO and co-founder Tony Dreyfuss tells Steve Alexander there’s a new all-natural method involving sugar cane that is showing good results. Tony’s company has a plethora of coffee knowledge and recipes to share on its website: www.metropoliscoffee.com, where you can also read about its support of the community.
How is decaf coffee made?
Not well, some coffee drinkers will tell you from past efforts, but there's a new method being used.