How do you say “q-u-i-n-o-a?”

CHICAGO (AP) — The white Chicago police officer whose fatal shooting of Black teen Laquan McDonald put the city at the center of a national debate about race and law enforcement is set to be released from prison next month after serving less than half of the 81-month sentence imposed three years ago.

Kahalah Clay, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, confirmed that Jason Van Dyke — who was convicted in October 2018 in the killing of the 17-year-old— will be released from prison on Feb. 3. She said she did not know where Van Dyke was being held.