“Dr. Rick” in Progressive Insurance commercials famously corrects people who don’t get it right. Chris Murphy knows the correct pronunciation. He’s a VP of Sales and Marketing at the Quinoa Corporation and its brand Ancient Grains, and shares with Steve Alexander some interesting factoids about this ancient grain, which goes back 7,000 years. And, by the way, January 16th was National Quinoa Day.
How do you say “q-u-i-n-o-a?”
Often mispronounced, quinoa is truly an ancient grain, thousands of years old, high in protein, minerals vitamins and fiber.