About 70 years ago when George Stephen was working at the Weber metal shop making buoys for guiding boat traffic on Lake Michigan, the idea for a charcoal grill hit him. Steve Alexander talks with Troy Shay, the President and Chief Commercial Officer of Palatine-based Weber about how that idea turned into the biggest grilling company in the world with sales in 78 countries.
How Chicago’s very own Weber grills got their start
Lake Michigan buoys were the inspiration for Weber's iconic egg-shaped charcoal kettle