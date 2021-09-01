How an icon food was rebranded after the George Floyd murder

Chicago-based Mars Food changes Uncle Ben's to Ben's Original and donates millions to Black communities

The racial reckoning following the murder resulted in brands like Aunt Jemima, Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth’s, Eskimo Pie, and Uncle Ben’s disappear. In their places came names and images not tied to racism of the past. In Chicago, Mars Food North American Regional President Denis Yarotskiy talked with Steve Alexander about the makeover of Uncle Ben’s, as well as millions being invested in Black communities.

