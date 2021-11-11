More than 12,000 Illinois farmers have served in the U.S. military, and there are a variety of federal and state programs to help veterans succeed at farming. In Elburn, Illinois, Navy veteran Tony Pferschy and his wife, Sharon, own and operate Garlic Breath Farm, and take part in an Illinois Department of Agriculture program called Homegrown by Heroes.
Homegrown by Heroes helps Illinois veteran farmers market their products
Navy veteran uses the HBH program on his Garlic Breath Farm near Elburn.