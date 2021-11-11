Homegrown by Heroes helps Illinois veteran farmers market their products

Navy veteran uses the HBH program on his Garlic Breath Farm near Elburn.

Left, the Homegrown by Heroes logo that Illinois veteran farmers can apply to their products. Right, Navy veteran Tony Pferschy plants garlic bulbs on his Garlic Breath Farm near Elburn, Illinois. (Photo from Garlic Breath Farm)

More than 12,000 Illinois farmers have served in the U.S. military, and there are a variety of federal and state programs to help veterans succeed at farming. In Elburn, Illinois, Navy veteran Tony Pferschy and his wife, Sharon, own and operate Garlic Breath Farm, and take part in an Illinois Department of Agriculture program called Homegrown by Heroes.

