Shawn Johnson, the executive chef for Harry Caray’s Restaurant in Lombard, Illinois, shares tips on how make sure your home-prepared filet turns out as tasty as the signature dishes coming out of his kitchen. From what to look for at the meat market, to how to sear and mark the filets, to when to pull them off the grill or out of the pan, Johnson gives pro tips that can make a difference in your kitchen.
Holy Cow! Celebrate National Filet Mignon Day
Pro tips from Harry Caray Restaurant's Executive Chef on how to make restaurant quality filets at home