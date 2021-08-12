Holy Cow! Celebrate National Filet Mignon Day

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago health officials on Thursday reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths.

“Nothing unexpected here,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. “No sign of a‘superspreader event’. But clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases.”