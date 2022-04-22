In the ’60s, when the Cold War scared many Americans into building bomb shelters, the Air Force knocked on the Rolling Hills Ranch house door and made a deal to buy an acre of land. On that acre for all these years, MinuteMan missiles have been in underground silos, armed and ready to launch a warhead with 20 times the power of what we dropped on Hiroshima. Rancher Ed Butcher talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what it’s like to have a nuclear missile as a neighbor.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction