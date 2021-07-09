One of Diane Pearse’s first moves after becoming Hickory Farms’ CEO in 2016 was to move the company’s headquarters to Chicago, the center of the food business universe. She tells Steve Alexander about the multiple ways Hickory Farms is transitioning from a mall-only cheese and sausage store to a multi-category food gift retailer with pop-up stores and a heavy online presence.
Hickory Farms reinvents itself as a 70-year-old start-up
Once only in malls, this Chicago-based food company is developing new ways to be number one in the food gifting space.