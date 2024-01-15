What better day for the grand opening of Daintry McFadden’s Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise in Oak Brook Center than MLK Day? After all, it has been her dream for decades. In the audio clip below, Daintry tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how she tried many times to become the owner of a fast food franchise. A “proud, proud, proud product of Chicago Public Schools,” as she puts it, and a graduate of Northern Illinois University, she spent 29 years advising others on how to manage the finances of their franchises, all while aching to own her own. To do that, she needed a loan, but was rejected 15 times by the SBA for a small business loan. Now, as she nears the age of 60, the Chicago native got a “yes” from Wetzel’s Pretzels. Daintry is the first Black female owner of a Wetzel’s franchise, thanks to the chain’s Access to Equity program, which provides access to resources for women and ethnic minorities with financial needs interested in becoming Wetzel’s Pretzels franchise owners.

