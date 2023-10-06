Among the winners of the 2023 Chicago Marathon are the charities for whom thousands of runners run to raise money. In 2022, about 12,000 runners raised more than 27 million dollars for 180 Chicagoland charities, including Nourishing Hope, which we knew for decades as the Lakeview Pantry before it changed its name to better reflect the expanded range of help it offers beyond food. In the audio clip below, Nourishing Hope CEO Kelly O’Connell and columnist Heidi Stevens join WGN’s Steve Alexander to talk about the effort. Stevens, formerly a Chicago Tribune columnist and now syndicated nationwide, says she had nearly convinced herself that she couldn’t run a marathon because of heart issues. But her cardiologist gave her the all-clear, and her goal is to cross the finish line. Heidi says if she can do it faster than Al Gore’s 1997 time of 4 hours, 58 minutes, she’ll be delighted.

