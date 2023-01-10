Bloomberg Law investigative journalist Gary Harki has a fresh warning about the potentially harmful heavy metals found in baby food. Harki tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that despite multiple studies over several years, federal regulators and Congress have yet to enact minimum standards. The food of greatest concern? Rice. Harki says inorganic arsenic finds its way into rice through the water in which it grows. What are parents to do? Minimize or eliminate rice is one of the suggestions from Healthy Babies Bright Future. Moderation, variety, and washing fresh fruits and vegetables are among other recommendations.

