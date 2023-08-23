Chicago's Tomato Man talks about his O.T.D. -- Obsessive Tomato Disorder -- as he promotes the Heirloom Tomato Fest at Chicago's Botanic Garden



TomatoPalooza is how Chicago Tomato Man Bob Zeni describes the weekend gathering of heirloom tomato fanatics at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Heirloom Fest. In the audio clip below, he tells WGN’s Steve Alexander programs are scheduled to give advice about growing and using heirloom tomatoes and other heirloom vegetables, with displays, seed saving how-tos, and more. Bob will display a wide variety of heirlooms direct from his garden, all started from seed. Zeni has developed quite a following among tomato fanatics, each spring selling thousands of heirloom plants he grew. He’ll also display some of the types of seeds he uses. Also at the Heirloom Fest:

See a variety of seasonal vegetables, herbs, and fruits growing at the Regenstein Fruit & Vegetable Garden.

Visit the Discovery Carts and explore many types of heirloom tomatoes and vegetables you can grow in your home garden.

Discover heirloom fruit varieties with the Midwest Fruit Explorers.

While supplies last: Take home an ‘Orangelo’ thyme plant through the garden’s August plant giveaway.