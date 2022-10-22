There are few more stressful times on the farm than during harvest. Disagreements can pop up over any number of issues, often reflecting ongoing rifts between generations about how the farm should be operated, and who will take over the farm. University of Nebraska professor emeritus Ron Hanson tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio below that 80% of farm families agree that a succession plan is necessary, yet only 20% have a plan in place. Hanson says he’s seen it all in his 40+ years of advising farm families on succession plans, including lying, cheating and stealing among family members who want their piece of what are often multi-million dollar operations. Hanson offers tips on getting the succession ball rolling, which he also posts at his website: PassingOnTheFarm.com

