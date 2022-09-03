New kittens lured nine-year-old Savannah Grahl, her 11-year-old sister, and a friend into a barn at a farm near Eden, Wisconsin. Huge hay bales, the large rectangular ones that can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, were stacked there, but the girls knew of the danger and had been told to stay off them. In the audio below, Savannah’s mother tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the harrowing story of what happened when two of the giant bales fell and pinned the child, leaving her unconscious and not breathing.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction