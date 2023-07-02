In the audio clip below, James Rogers, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the issue of heavy metals in baby food remains a problem, even years after the problem was brought to light by the non-profit food and product testing organization.
Gerber baby food products on a supermarket shelf in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
In 2018, researchers at Consumer Reports found heavy metal -- lead, cadmium, and arsenic -- in the popular brands of baby foods. Followup research in 2023 shows some brands have done better, some have stayed the same, and some have done worse in "getting the lead out."