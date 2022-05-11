Chicago attorney Emily Groden was pregnant and planning ahead for those quick working mom snacks she’d be preparing for her toddler. Frozen waffles are an easy go-to, but she didn’t like all of the artificial flavors and preservatives in not only the major brands, but the supposedly “better for you” brands. So, she ordered a waffle iron from Amazon and started experimenting. A few years later, with the pandemic just beginning, she was launching Evergreen Frozen Waffles. They are now in over 500 stores nationwide, including Sprouts and Whole Foods. Emily shares some of her story with WGN’s Steve Alexander, including some advice from Michael Scott … or maybe it’s from Wayne Gretzky.

