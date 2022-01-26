From racks of clothing to racks of leafy greens

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The issue of whether George Floyd was suffering from the disputed condition of “excited delirium” the day he was killed resurfaced Wednesday at the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with depriving him of his civil rights.

Police arrested Floyd outside a corner store on May 25, 2020, for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes. A panicky-sounding Floyd struggled and said he was claustrophobic as officers tried to shove the 46-year-old Black man into a police vehicle. After officers pinned Floyd to the ground, rookie Thomas Lane can be heard on body camera video saying he's concerned Floyd might be experiencing excited delirium.