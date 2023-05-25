You can celebrate National Italian Beef Day (a holiday created in 2015 by Chicago’s Buona Beef) with free beefs from the first family of the sandwich. Al’s Beef, operated by the grandson of the man who invented the Italian Beef Sandwich in 1917, will be handing out free beefs Friday and Saturday the 26th and 27th. It’ll happen at the Chicago Food Stop, located at 875 N. Michigan Avenue in the space where Best Buy used to be in the Hancock Building. In the audio clip below, Nicolette Peters of World Business Chicago, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the event, and Christopher Pacelli, the owner of Al’s #1, explains the “Italian Stance” method of keeping the messy sandwich from getting all over your clothes. The sandwich giveaway is from 11:30 to 2 each day, while supplies last, and on Saturday only there will be a lot more going on. A live DJ will spin tunes as some of the 60 local businesses featured in the Food Stop will offer sampling and product demonstrations, including the highly anticipated debut of Here Here Market’s special “The Bear Box,” a nod to TV and film production in Chicago. From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Chis Pacelli will share the colorful history of the sandwich his grandfather invented, and authors Monica Eng and David Hammond, will discuss their new book, “Made in Chicago: Stories Behind 30 Great Hometown Bites,” which explores the unique local discoveries found across Chicago’s 77 vibrant neighborhoods. From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m, there will be a “Where’s The Beef?” comedy showcase presented by 77 Flavors of Chicago, as part of the Chicago Food Stop’s monthly entertainment lineup. More info about the Chicago Food Stop at worldbusinesschicago.com/foodstop.

