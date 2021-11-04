Free groceries for Nicor Gas customers

Partnering with Goodr, Nicor Gas is staging pop-up grocery stores to provide free groceries to food insecure customers in their northern Illinois service area. Reservations are necessary and a limited number of slots are available. For more information:
- Joliet—Friday, November 5 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Rockford—Saturday, November 6 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- University Park—Sunday, November 7 12-4 p.m.
Nicor Gas VP of Business and Community Affairs Meena Beyers spoke with Steve Alexander about the company’s efforts to aid people who are not only struggling to pay their gas bills, but need help in other areas of their lives, including food insecurity.