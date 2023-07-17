July 18 is Nelson Mandela's birthday. The Nobel Peace Prize winner and anti-apartheid activist would have been 105. To celebrate his life and legacy, one of his favorite restaurants, Nando's PERi-PERi Chicken, is accepting donations of school supplies at its Chicago locations. In return, customers will get free chicken.

A South African-based chicken chain with several restaurants in and around Chicago is marking Nelson Mandela’s 105th birthday with a focus on community service, and free chicken. In the audio clip below, Nando’s CEO John Fisher tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that not only will customers who donate school supplies be rewarded with free chicken, Nando’s employees, known as Nandocas, will be in the community spreading goodness by donating their time and muscles to spruce up neighborhoods, schools, churches, etc. The free-chicken-for-school-supplies promotion is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. only on Mandela Day, July 18th. Fisher says last year’s Mandela Day collected around 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.