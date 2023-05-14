The annual Sweets & Snacks Expo brings more than 17,000 people from around the world to Chicago's McCormick Place for a mouth-watering display of the newest and most innovative products in the candy and snacks industries.

In the audio clip below, Carly Schildhaus of the Sweets & Snacks Expo tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that more than 800 of the world’s leading candy makers, snack makers, and up and coming innovators will show off new products over a four-and-a-half acre space in Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center. Retailers looking for the next big thing will be to see the latest innovations in chips, nuts, sweet snacks, jerky, pretzels and more — most of which will be on store shelves in the near future. Sorry, America: It’s a B2B show, meaning the general public is not admitted.