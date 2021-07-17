We waste about 40% of our food according to one estimate. One source is restaurants, which at the end of the day have food left over that is thrown out. New to Chicago, you can buy that “still fresh and too good to waste” food at a third of its regular price by using an app: Too Good to Go. Claire Oliverson, head of marketing for Too Good to Go tells Steve Alexander how the app connects consumers with over 60 restaurants and other food retailers in Chicago.
Food waste: There’s an app for that
"Too Good to Go" launches in Chicago