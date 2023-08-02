WGN Radio legend Orion Samuelson often said, when questioned about stock or commodity prices, especially when they were soaring and people were getting giddy about their investments, “Prices never go the same direction forever.” But farmland prices have sure been going the same direction for a long time. In the audio clip below, Paul Schadegg, senior vice president of real estate operations for Farmers National Company, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the agriculture real estate market has cooled off, but prices are still going higher with prime farmland in Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana going for around $20,000 per acre. He said sales volume at Farmers National Company through the first half of 2023 continued to exceed the five-year average but is slightly off the “exceptional” pace set in 2021 and 2022. But, “Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we anticipate strong competition for high quality land offered for sale. The overall U.S. agriculture economy is healthy with Midwestern banks reporting increased operational lending but strong loan performance and projections for a profitable 2023 growing season.”

