Started in 2010 by Monsanto, the America’s Farmers program has resulted in $60 million being donated to farming communities nationwide, and nearly $3 million to Illinois farm communities. Bayer spokeswoman Erin Glarner tells Steve Alexander any farmer (with over 250 acres of land) can register to win $5000 that he or she can then designate to be donated to a local non-profit. The majority of donations have gone to STEM education programs and 4-H and FFA chapters.
Farmers can win cash for non-profits
Bayer offers $5000 to farmers who enter a drawing at AmericasFarmers.com