The recent stretch of sunless weather has renewed talk about seasonal affective disorder and the depression and hopelessness that come with it. It’s commonly believed that more suicides happen this time of year but late spring — April, May and June — are peak months. And the fatalities are most often farmers. New research at the University of Illinois attempted to find a common thread between causes and suicides but Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist Josie Rudolphi tells WGN’s Steve Alexander none was found. Suicide prevention is also hampered by a shortage of mental health resources statewide. Fortunately, calling for help is easier than ever with the new 9-8-8 crisis number, and there are many farmer-centric resources available at the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center’s website: FarmStress.org.

