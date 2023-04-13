When Robert Richardson started farming in northern Illinois in 1836, he could have had no idea that three generations later his great-grandsons Robert and George and their families would be in the tulip tourism business. In the audio clip below, George tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the transition to agri-tourism began more than 20 years ago when he and his brother tried raising Christmas trees. It went well. People bought them, and as George puts it, he and his brother enjoyed talking to people much more than they did pigs, and the humans smelled better, too. So, they gave up on raising pigs, turned some of their corn farming into the now famous World’s Largest Corn Maze, and created other agri-tainment offerings including food trucks and live bands. Three years ago, they decided to try tulips, and this spring they are expecting more than one million blooms to bring crowds in to their farm.

