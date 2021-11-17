Every day is National Butter Day for Chicago company

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a freeze on returning a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to his relatives there until it decides whether to hear an appeal by family members in Israel.

Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. His maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy are locked in a bitter custody battle over him.