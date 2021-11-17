November 17th is National Butter Day, but Danish Maid Butter celebrates every day. Since the 1950s, it has been making individual serving sized packets of whipped butter that restaurants across the country serve customers. But Danish Maid is most famous for its Easter Lamb, a lamb-shaped piece of whipped butter that has been a favorite for decades and, for Thanksgiving, one in the shape of a turkey. Danish Maid has been owned by the Wagner family since the 1980s and Susan Wagner spoke with Steve Alexander about the business of butter.
Every day is National Butter Day for Chicago company
Danish Maid Butter has been whipping butter at its SE Chicago factory for decades