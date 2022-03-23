The headline in the daily Meatingplace.com newsletter touting a study that claims meat eaters live longer got the attention of WGN’s Steve Alexander. He contacted one of the researchers, Dr. Maciej Hennenberg, professor emeritus at the University of Adelaide Medical School in Australia, who explains the study’s methodology and findings. Dr. Hennenberg and his colleagues from around the world, processed a mountain of data from over 170 countries and came to the conclusion that eating meat extends human life. The study was published in the International Journal of General Medicine.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction