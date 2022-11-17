Walk into any Chicago area Dunkin’ Donuts and you can not only buy a donut for yourself, you can buy a donut chew toy for Fido or Fifi. It’s part of an annual campaign from Bark, the company that sends out BarkBoxes full of goodies to the aforementioned canines. Millions of dollars raised go to train service dogs that are assigned to Children’s Hospitals, 23 around the country including Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. The dogs give comfort to ailing children, help them walk the halls, and generally make their stays at the hospitals less stressful.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction