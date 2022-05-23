Following up on its successful “corn” cans, Busch Light is out with John Deere-themed packaging for this year’s “for the farmer” cans. A dollar from each pack sold will be donated by Busch to Farm Rescue, and Deere will match it. Over the past three years, the Busch “for the farmer” campaign has resulted in $750,000 in donations to FarmRescue.org, which helps family farms and ranches get through major injury, illness or natural disaster crises so they have an opportunity to continue viable operations. Meanwhile, in the ongoing “battle” between green tractor and red tractor folks, after Busch Light tweeted that $1 from each case sold goes to Farm Rescue, John Deere responded with a tweet: “Just don’t call it a case.”

