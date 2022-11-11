Benson Hill says it offers a higher ROI to its network of soybean growers. Jeff Johnson, a vice president at St. Louis-based Benson Hill, tells Steve Alexander the company is a food technology company focused on growing and processing soybeans with ultra high protein content. Johnson says it’s a closed loop, where farmers get their seeds from Benson Hill, and the beans are processed at Benson Hill facilities or at facilities of partners such as ADM in Decatur, Illinois. The processed beans and oil eventually show up in many plant-based food products.

