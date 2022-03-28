Chicago has been having a typical start-and-stop spring, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s getting gardeners excited to start digging in the soil again after a long winter. Then, another round of cold weather comes in to cool the desire a bit. But have you thought about what’s in Chicago’s soil? Researchers at the University of Illinois have, and their main concern is lead. It’s an industrial metal used for millenia in making steel — plumbing pipe, especially — paint, gasoline, and many other products. Lead, though, we found out decades ago, can cause brain damage in children. Unfortunately, once lead’s in the soil, it doesn’t go away. Taking samples every 600 yards on a grid from the Loop moving outward, the U of I researchers came up with some uncomfortable, even concerning, levels. Research lead author Andrew Margenot, from the U of I Department of Crop Sciences, spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the findings. The study, and maps showing hot spots, can be found at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352009421001255

