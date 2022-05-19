From sausage and seafood to cupcakes and churros, it’s all back and available at the Chicago Food Truck Festival in Daley Plaza. Every Friday through the summer and fall, up to a dozen trucks (the plaza limit) will gather from 11 am to 3 pm. Chicago’s Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, Ken Meyer, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the return of the festival, how to get involved if you have a food truck, and how to get started in the food truck business.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction