The old saying, “Those who can, do; those who can’t teach” is not only insulting, it just isn’t true in C.J. Sikora’s case. The Daley College chair in the department of Manufacturing Engineering Technology worked in private industry, designing an Oreo-making machine, and parts for NASA missions. Now, she’s focused on turning out graduates who will keep the robots used in manufacturing operating.
Daley College professor built machine that makes Oreos
Her focus now is teaching robotics and automation in Daley's new manufacturing technology engineering building