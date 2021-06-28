Daley College professor built machine that makes Oreos

Her focus now is teaching robotics and automation in Daley's new manufacturing technology engineering building

Daley College, one of seven City Colleges of Chicago, is the center for manufacturing technology and engineering education. Considered one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in the Midwest, it serves as the hub for students looking to earn certification, an associate’s degree or transfer opportunities to four-year colleges for careers in manufacturing and engineering technology.

The old saying, “Those who can, do; those who can’t teach” is not only insulting, it just isn’t true in C.J. Sikora’s case. The Daley College chair in the department of Manufacturing Engineering Technology worked in private industry, designing an Oreo-making machine, and parts for NASA missions. Now, she’s focused on turning out graduates who will keep the robots used in manufacturing operating.

