You go on vacation. You fall in love with a food. Maybe a plant. And you pack it in your bag to take home. Don’t do it, is the advice of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and in the audio clip below, Cory Everton, CBP Chief Agriculture Specialist at O’Hare International Airport, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about some of the crazy things people try to bring in to the country, and how the human — and canine — inspectors of the CBP do their best to intercept them before they potentially cause harm to the U.S. food system.

