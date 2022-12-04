When her cardiac patients were telling Dr. Elizabeth Klodas that they felt worse from the statins she prescribed despite their cholesterol numbers being perfect, she decided to explore the role of food. Since nutrition was not taught in her 10 years of medical school, she self-taught and created a meal and snack replacement program called Step One Foods. Dr. Klodas tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that heart disease could be dethroned as the number one killer of Americans if, like much of the rest of the world where heart disease is not a major issue, we would alter our eating habits.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction