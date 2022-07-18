After graduating from Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois, four years ago, Rachel Nie began her studies in chemical and molecular bio-engineering at Johns Hopkins in Maryland. At the beginning of the fall semester last year, Rachel and three lab partners, Erin Walsh, Tyler Guarino and Marie Eric, chose as their senior project: edible tape. Essentially, how to keep those giant burritos from falling apart as you’re eating them. Rachel talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how the idea for Tastee Tape originated, how it evolved, and what’s next. (Hint: a patent and potential big money via licensing.)

