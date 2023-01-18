Making coffee at home has never been easier. Just pop in a pod, press a button and presto! But those single-use pods brew up environmental guilt for a lot of us. They are viewed by many as an environmental nightmare. But a report in the Washington Post shows it might not be as terrible for the planet as we think. In the audio clip below, Post Climate Solutions reporter Allyson Chiu tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the study’s surprising results.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction