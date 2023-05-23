Barge and boat traffic will come to a halt as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes three more locks and dams from June through September for repairs and renovation.

Short-term pain for long-term gain is one way to describe what’s about to happen on the Illinois River. In the audio clip below, Tom Heinold, Chief of the Operations Division for the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander three locks and dams will be closed from June through September for repairs and renovations. Heinold says it’s the second round of a two-round project to finish long-needed updates to modernize the lock system and make navigating them smoother and quicker. Locks at Marseilles, Dresden Island, and Brandon Road will all be closed at the same time.